ISSA suspends Innswood and Kellits from Manning and daCosta Cups Loop Jamaica

Innswood High in St Catherine and Kellits High in Clarendon have been suspended from participating in the Manning and daCosta Cup schoolboy football competitions.

Following thorough investigations and a meeting on Friday, the disciplinary committee of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) issued a statement, revealing that both schools had fielded ineligible players in their respective competitions, resulting in significant penalties.

According to the ISSA statement, “both Innswood High and Kellits High have been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 Manning and Dacosta Cup competitions, with immediate effect,” citing the seriousness of the infractions as the basis for this decision.

The statement also noted that both schools will additionally be ineligible to participate in the 2024 Manning and Dacosta Cup competitions.

This marks the fourth occasion this season in which ISSA has taken disciplinary action against schools for using ineligible players.

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) and Hydel both received three-point deductions for employing ineligible players.

Hydel were found to have used ineligible players in their opening match of the Manning Cup football competition against Kingston College on September 12 at the Royal Lakes field. As a consequence of this ruling, Hydel were also placed on a three-year probation, beginning on September 26, 2023.

JC, on the other hand, fielded an ineligible player in their opening game of the season against Tivoli Gardens High on September 9.

ISSA’s competition director, Ewan Scott, clarified that each case presented unique circumstances.

Scott explained that in JC’s case, the player was registered but did not meet the eligibility criteria, while Hydel’s situation involved a player whose registration, though incomplete, was allowed due to the school’s misinterpretation of the rules.

“For cases three and four (Innswood and Kellits), the players are not registered nor eligible to play, but fraudulently presented identification to participate. Clearly, the same punishment could not be applicable in all cases,” Scott told SportsMax.