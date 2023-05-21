‘It has been a good journey,’ says Samuda amid Cabinet exit Loop Jamaica

Veteran Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) politician, Karl Samuda, has announced his departure from the Cabinet as Minister of Labour and Social Security.

Samuda, speaking to multiple media outlets on Saturday, said his resignation will take effect on Monday.

The elder statesman first publicly announced his intended departure from the Labour and Security Ministry at its Labour Relations Awards Banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday night.

“It has been a good journey; a thoughtful journey,” said Samuda in a snippet showing highlights of the awards function on the ministry’s Instagram page.

Samuda, 81, told reporters in a radio interview that it was always his intention to serve “two to three years” in the Cabinet after the 2020 General Elections.

“It’s about two and a half years where we are almost, and so, with the prime minister in need of a review, I would daresay that it is definitely necessary, and therefore, I give him (Andrew Holness) that opportunity by stepping aside and giving him a free hand to go and select a person of his choice to go forward,” stated Samuda.

In what would seem to be a hint that the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle is imminent, Samuda said Holness “needs a team that is going to go forward”.

Added Samuda: “… Remember I’m not going forward, I’m going to the end”.

A businessman, farmer and a technocrat by profession, Samuda said he will not be resigning as Member of Parliament (MP) for North Central St Andrew, where he has been the parliamentary representative since 1980.

Samuda was first appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security in September 2020.

Prior to that, on June 17, 2020, he was appointed Minister of Education, Youth and Information, and he also served as Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for education from March 2019 until June 2020.

Samuda’s first stint as the man overseeing the education portfolio was met with scepticism, given his age and the corruption cloud that engulfed the ministry at the time after the resignation of his predecessor, Ruel Reid, due to fraud allegations.

Reid was eventually slapped with fraud and corruption-related charges.

Samuda is a past student of Ardenne High School, and pursued tertiary education in Canada, where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Ottawa.

Steeped in the discipline of business administration, he returned to Jamaica and was employed to Alcan Jamaica Limited and Industrial Gases Limited before venturing into furniture manufacturing and later farming.

Samuda has an extensive career in public service at both the Government and political levels.

A former General Secretary of JLP, he has the distinction of having represented both major political parties in the North Central St Andrew constituency.

He has served as minister of state in earlier administrations, and was Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC).