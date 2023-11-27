‘It has to be done right,’ says Vaz re rural transport for students Loop Jamaica

Following the announcement of reductions in Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus fares, the Government is moving ahead with plans to introduce a rural transportation system specifically for school children by next year.

Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Daryl Vaz, said the pilot phase of the transport system should begin during the first quarter of next year.

“It (the pilot) has to be done right, and it has to be done in collaboration with the existing bus, taxi operators, private sector and, of course, the Government agencies and ministries,” the minster declared.

He was responding to queries at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing on an update regarding the plans for the student-based rural transportation system.

There have been public concerns that despite fares being reduced for students who travel on JUTC buses in the Corporate Area and St Catherine, a standard bus system is not in place for rural students to benefit from such fare reductions.

Vaz said on Wednesday that he would be having a meeting later that day, where the outline of the rural transportation system specific for schoolchildren would be presented.

“Once that is made, I will then get the Ministry of Education (and Youth) involved, and I will be in a position to announce when the pilot project will start, because we have to do a pilot to make sure that it works seamlessly,” he said.

“My intention is no later than the first quarter of next year, which is January to March, we should be in a position to roll out a pilot, and more details will become available, but it is a top priority,” added Vaz.

The parishes for the rollout have not yet been finalised, he stated.

However, Vaz said data will be used to guide the decision-making process.