Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoffs bracket | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoffs bracket | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

JMMB Group, UTECH sign MOU to assist MSMEs in Jamaica, TT

SOEs are a ‘failed’ crime-fighting strategy — Golding

Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoffs bracket

Two men fatally shot by cops in St Mary car chase

JFJ urges survivors of gender-based violence to access legal services

Special Moment: The day Keanan surpassed Olympic B standard of 2:03.26

Leading by example: Only fully vaxxed Labourites for JLP confab Sunday

US Embassy, Junior Achievement Ja team on youth empowerment programme

Cop on assault charge after allegedly dislodging man’s tooth

Chelsea’s Chilwell out at least 6 weeks with ACL injury

Friday Nov 26

26?C
Loop Sports

– Updated

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, discusses with Serbia’s Dusan Tadic during the World Cup 2022 Group A qualifying football match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, Nov 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca).

European champion Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Italy will face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semifinal next March, and the winner will play away at either Portugal or Turkey for a spot in the World Cup.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — losing in the playoffs to Sweden — and now will likely have to beat Ronaldo and Portugal to avoid missing the tournament for a second straight time. Portugal have always qualified during Ronaldo’s career. He first played at the 2006 World Cup.

Also in the 12-team draw, Scotland will face Ukraine at home, and the winner will play at Wales or Austria in the final of their bracket.

Russia will host Poland for the right to face Sweden or the Czech Republic in their bracket final. Russia or Poland will host the final.

The six playoff semifinals will be played as single-leg elimination games March 24. The three finals are played five days later.

The three winners will complete Europe’s entry of 13 nations in the 32-team lineup in Qatar.

FIFA will make the tournament draw on April 1 in Doha.

The playoffs feature the 10 teams who finished second in their qualifying groups along with two teams — Austria and the Czechs — who won Nations League groups last year.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

September 2, 2021 06:26 PM

Sport

October 6, 2021 09:06 PM

Sport

June 23, 2021 06:26 PM

Recent Articles

Business

JMMB Group, UTECH sign MOU to assist MSMEs in Jamaica, TT

Jamaica News

SOEs are a ‘failed’ crime-fighting strategy — Golding

Sport

Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoffs bracket

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Senior cops cite crime reduction under SOEs

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting reduction in crimes in areas where the states of emergency (SOEs) have been imposed.

The SOEs have been declared in St Andrew South, Kingston

Jamaica News

Senate president unleashes SOE fury on Opposition senators

Tavares-Finson peppers colleagues for voting against security measure

Entertainment

Shenseea receives 4 Grammy nominations due to rule change



Dancehall star Shenseea is elated that she has copped four Grammy nominations, including for the prestigious Album Of The Year category, due to a change in the rules that now allow credited featur

Jamaica News

Derailed! Opposition senators vote ‘no’ to end SOEs

The States of Emergency [SOEs] that were imposed on Sunday, November 14 in seven police divisions across five parishes will come to an end on Saturday, November 27.

The short-lived implementation o

Lifestyle

Shaun-Neil Walker: Battling stage five kidney failure while diabetic

Forty-three-year-old Shaun-Neil Walker has been living with Type 1 diabetes for the past 28 years.

For him, being diagnosed at 15 years old – after displaying classic symptoms of diabetes such as e

Entertainment

Two women among Grammy nominees for Best Reggae Album



Recording artistes Spice and Etana have secured Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album in the same year — a first in the history of the awards.

Spice got her nomination for her album ’10’, wh

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols