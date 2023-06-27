Italy ban No. 88 shirts in football to combat antisemitism Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Italy ban No. 88 shirts in football to combat antisemitism Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

Health ministry issues advisory as heatwave causes discomfort

Sheila Segree-White promoted to VP of Human Resources at Scotia

Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike

Tourist dies in Jamaica after trying to drink 21 cocktails

How a mom teaches son about investing while earning a second income

Italy bans No. 88 shirts in football to combat antisemitism

PNP opens up lead in latest party-commissioned Don Anderson polls

Hayley Matthews leads West Indies to 1-0 series lead over Ireland

US industry group to write standards for Tesla electric vehicle plug

Tuesday Jun 27

29?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Lazio fans display banners from the stands reading “Auschwitz is Your Homeland. The Ovens are Your Homes” during a Serie A match against AS Roma, at Rome’s Olympic stadium, on Nov. 29, 1998. Football players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combatting antisemitism announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

ROME (AP) — Football players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combating antisemitism announced Tuesday.

The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

In March, a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club.

The initiative, which is being coordinated between the Italian government and the Italian football federation, includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The initiative also calls for games to be suspended in case of antisemitic chants or acts — similar to the way cases of racism are supposed to be handled.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.”

Football federation president Gabriele Gravina adds, “Soccer’s credibility, which gets hurt and damaged by discriminatory behaviour, has a direct reflection on Italian society.”

Source

Related Articles

Sport

May 24, 2023 08:32 PM

Sport

May 23, 2023 11:23 AM

Sport

September 21, 2021 11:23 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

Jamaica News

Health ministry issues advisory as heatwave causes discomfort

Business

Sheila Segree-White promoted to VP of Human Resources at Scotia

More From

Sport

See also

Thompson-Herah contemplated quitting amidst season of injuries

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she contemplated leaving track and field after enduring a series of injuries this season.
Thompson-Herah expressed these s

Entertainment

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng perform at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall music was on display at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, as the event celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a perform

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Jamaica News

Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn

A man and his female passenger have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Studio One Boulevard in Kingston on Sunday, June 25.
Charged

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Lifestyle

Actress Kerry Washington spotted in Jamaica

Award-winning actress, director and producer Kerry Washington, who has Jamaican roots, was spotted on the Rock on Sunday during the ArtWalk Festival in downtown Kingston, an experience that showca

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols