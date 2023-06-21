ITC, Project Star and Dragon partner to suit men for jobs Loop Jamaica

The partnership between Image Training Centre (ITC), Project STAR, and Dragon Stout aims to empower at-risk individuals in Jamaica through personal and professional development.

ITC, known for its Dress for Success programme, will now extend its support to men through the “Suited for Success” initiative, providing career attire to help them enter the workplace with confidence.

The goal is to reshape the life narratives of disadvantaged individuals, foster economic independence, and enhance employability.

Project STAR’s Employment Programme, which focuses on holistic assistance, aims to help participants secure formal employment within the Jamaican economy. The partnership with ITC and Dragon Stout will contribute to removing barriers and providing equal opportunities for the participants.

By addressing the issue of access, the partnership aims to level the playing field for individuals seeking employment.

Dragon Stout, as an affiliate of Red Stripe, recognizes the positive impact it can have on men’s lives through empowerment campaigns.

The company is proud to support Project STAR and invest in the support, inspiration, and positivity of the men involved in the programme. Dragon Stout believes that this partnership aligns with its brand values and looks forward to seeing how the participants will utilize the support provided to transform their lives.

The partnership was officially marked with an event held at the Red Stripe Jamaica office on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on June 12.

So far, the Project STAR Employment Programme has trained over 80 individuals in job readiness in East downtown Kingston and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.