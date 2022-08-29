itel sets hiring target of 1,500 new people over coming weeks Loop Jamaica

Following the launch of its Chalmers site in Kingston, customer experience provider itel is embarking on a massive recruitment campaign.

itel has said it is looking to hire 1,500 new employees across its three Jamaica sites in Montego Bay and Kingston over the next four weeks.

This large-scale talent search will enable itel to meet the needs of its retail, travel, and hospitality clients, who are preparing for the busy shopping season.

What’s more, as large international brands grapple with ongoing labour shortages, especially across the US, their need for nearshore outsourcing services is skyrocketing.

Now more than ever, they are looking to Jamaica and other key spots in the Caribbean for their customer experience delivery. As a result, the local-global services market is expected to bring US$1 billion into the economy by the end of 2023, with itel positioning itself to take a lead role in this push.

To meet this demand, itel is working with its clients to fill critical positions, such as sales agents, tech support and customer service representatives. These roles often serve as a brand’s first point of contact across telephone, chat and email services.

“We started 10 years ago with seven employees and this year reached 7,000. This was not achieved by sitting back and letting opportunities for our company and our team slip through the cracks,” stated Yoni Epstein, Founding Chairman and CEO. “Right now, our clients are counting on us to find the best talent across the island, and we are ready to meet the challenge.”