It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized | Loop Jamaica

A week after the Jamaica Constabulary Force appealed for the public’s help to identify and locate a man seen in a video walking on a street with what appeared to be a high-powered rifle, the gun has been seized.

In an early morning post to social media on Tuesday, the police confirmed what many speculated, the weapon is an imitation firearm.

The imitation firearm, the police said, was seized by teams from the Old Harbour and Old Harbour Bay police stations.

Social media users have reacted to the seizure, congratulating the JCF on a job well done.

“I wouldn’t want that pointed at me. Imitation or not. Good job,” said one Facebook user.

Another said: “Good job officers. Continue to rid the streets of guns and ammunition, real or imitation; God be with you all.”

“Good job. Imitation or not, I am glad they did seize it. Illegal activities could be carried out with it, too,” said another.

The police did not provide details on the seizure of the imitation firearm but said investigations are continuing.

After the police issued the appeal last week Monday, they questioned and released the man seen in the video with the imitation weapon. They suspect he is of unsound mind.

At the time, a representative of the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit had said: “We are still trying to identify whether the firearm is illegal or not because we have not retrieved it yet. The man claimed that he gave the weapon to two youths, so the police are still investigating.”