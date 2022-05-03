It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Meet Loop Little Writers Addison, Avani, Campbell, Jordan, and Lauren

NBA: Suns and Heat win series openers

It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized

No tampering of cell phone data, cop testifies at ‘Clans’ trial

Cop’s death triggers more access to toll roads for colleagues

Gov’t takes ‘keen interest’ in probe surrounding cop’s highway death

Community Drivers: $5.8m in grant funding for August Town SMEs

BVI Premier asserts immunity in cocaine case

Talking Health in Five: Pap smears shouldn’t be painful

133 new COVID cases, one death, 18.2% positivity rate

Tuesday May 03

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

A combination image showing different angles of the imitation firearm seen in viral video last week. The ‘weapon’ is now in the possession of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A week after the Jamaica Constabulary Force appealed for the public’s help to identify and locate a man seen in a video walking on a street with what appeared to be a high-powered rifle, the gun has been seized.

In an early morning post to social media on Tuesday, the police confirmed what many speculated, the weapon is an imitation firearm.

The imitation firearm, the police said, was seized by teams from the Old Harbour and Old Harbour Bay police stations.

Social media users have reacted to the seizure, congratulating the JCF on a job well done.

“I wouldn’t want that pointed at me. Imitation or not. Good job,” said one Facebook user.

Another said: “Good job officers. Continue to rid the streets of guns and ammunition, real or imitation; God be with you all.”

“Good job. Imitation or not, I am glad they did seize it. Illegal activities could be carried out with it, too,” said another.

The police did not provide details on the seizure of the imitation firearm but said investigations are continuing.

After the police issued the appeal last week Monday, they questioned and released the man seen in the video with the imitation weapon. They suspect he is of unsound mind.

At the time, a representative of the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit had said: “We are still trying to identify whether the firearm is illegal or not because we have not retrieved it yet. The man claimed that he gave the weapon to two youths, so the police are still investigating.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Little Writers

Meet Loop Little Writers Addison, Avani, Campbell, Jordan, and Lauren

Sport

NBA: Suns and Heat win series openers

Jamaica News

It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized

More From

Jamaica News

Beware of white car with flashing blue lights, warn St Mary police

The St Mary police are imploring citizens to be on the lookout for a white motorcar with flashing blue lights that is believed to be transporting robbers who are impersonating the police.
The suspe

See also

Sport

Knighton who broke Usain Bolt’s junior records, shatters another

The American teen sensation is now fourth fastest ever over 200m

Jamaica News

One dead, 4 in hospital after motorist crashes into parked car

A 70-year-old is dead, four people — including two children — are in hospital, and a motorist is in police custody following a three-vehicle crash on Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday

Jamaica News

Police Federation calls on Gov’t to act on toll access for cops

“Enough is enough!”
That’s the word from the Jamaica Police Federation as it calls on the Government to act promptly to “liberate” police officers following the death of a colleague and the inj

Sport

Jamaica remain on course to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Jamaica remained on course to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup by defeating Cuba 4-0 in their Round of 16 fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Rep

Sport

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Satur

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols