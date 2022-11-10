It’s Good News Day! Loop Jamaica

It's Good News Day!
Loop News
Jamaica Football Federation gets 27-seater bus

Mona High through to semis with 1-0 win over St George’s

Maryland’s first black governor, Wes Moore, has Jamaican roots

It’s Good News Day!

Pastor says ‘move of Holy Spirit’ occurred at Oberlin High devotion

Phased reoccupation of main building at CRH next year – Tufton

She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend atop volcano in St Kitts

South America aims to break Europe’s World Cup grip

Husband in custody after chef’s decomposing body found at home

Real estate for beginners: How to make your first investment

Today, Thursday, November 10, is Good News Day on Loop News.

The day will be marked by our newsfeed being wholly comprised of positive stories.

Our content will include inspiring features, corporate social responsibility projects and acknowledgements of groups and individuals working to make a difference here, in the wider region and around the world.

“There are lots of heartwarming stories in the region to tell and in a time when so much of the news is negative — especially after a prolonged period of difficult news throughout the pandemic — we’re really happy to help shine some light and remind our readers of all the good things that are happening all around,” Loop News General Manager Nikolas Khan said.

