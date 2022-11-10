It’s Good News Day! Loop Jamaica

Today, Thursday, November 10, is Good News Day on Loop News.

The day will be marked by our newsfeed being wholly comprised of positive stories.

Our content will include inspiring features, corporate social responsibility projects and acknowledgements of groups and individuals working to make a difference here, in the wider region and around the world.

“There are lots of heartwarming stories in the region to tell and in a time when so much of the news is negative — especially after a prolonged period of difficult news throughout the pandemic — we’re really happy to help shine some light and remind our readers of all the good things that are happening all around,” Loop News General Manager Nikolas Khan said.