It’s not just you: WhatsApp issues reported worldwide | Loop Jamaica

It’s not just you: WhatsApp issues reported worldwide

Users of the popular social messaging website WhatsApp have reported issues with the mobile application.

All over the world, users are reporting that they’re unable to send and receive messages over the platform.

It also appears that WhatsApp Web, the app’s desktop version, has also been affected by the outage.

A tweet Thursday afternoon from the official WhatsApp account read:

You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp at the moment. We’re aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We’ll keep you updated and in the meantime, thanks for your patience.

According to DownDetector, users began reporting their issues just after 4pm EST.

Users in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, the United States, and Canada have all confirmed problems accessing the app’s services.

So far, no other messaging platforms, including BiP and Telegram, have been affected.

