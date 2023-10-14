It’s official, Miss Kitty and KC Ian Godfrey Wilkinson tie the knot! Loop Jamaica

It’s indeed a beautiful day in Ja for media personality turned attorney-at-law Khadine Natoya Hylton and King’s Counsel Ian Godfrey Wilkinson.

Guests were invited to the couple’s ‘felicitous celebration nuptials’ at The Panorama Estate in Cooper’s Hill, St Andrew.

With a GPS-tagged invitation for Google Maps guide, and a shuttle bus service to the estate, there were ample, secure, provisions for the 10 am appointment.

Gray skies did not deter the ceremony nor the couple’s exchange of ‘I dos’, nor their first dance in holy matrimony to Teddy Pendergrass’ When Somebody Loves You Back.

‘Miss Kitty’ wore a bone white off-the-shoulder trumpet dress with a sweetheart neckline and a sequin overlay. Her hair was in a curly up-do, and accentuated with a cathedral veil, secured by a beaded hair clip.

The groom wore a three-piece suit with a cream blazer, bow tie and black loafers.