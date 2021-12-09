It’s time for more Suga: Your Suga Artisan guide for the weekend | Loop Jamaica

Suga Lifestyle is back and will be open to the public for another year; inviting patrons to another sweet opportunity to shop Christmas gifts and more under one roof.

The organisers are inviting shoppers to connect with local artisans dubbed ‘the best of Jamaica’s creative industries’ on Saturday, December 11 at the Jamaica Pegasus’ Legacy Suite in Kingston.

The one-stop Christmas shop for art, ceramics, apparel, accessories, chic handbags and clutches, genuine leather products, children’s books, plants, home decor, skincare and confectioneries.

The makers are dubbed Suga Artisans for a reason and on Saturday, they will include:

GW Art (@gwartbygabby) *(by organizer Gabrielle Burgess). This includes paintings, wooden signs and decor (hand-painted)

Alex’s Creations (@alexcreationsja) – Cupcakes and banana bread

Artiscoop (@artiscoop) – Homemade ice cream and frozen desserts

Awf&On (@awfandon) – Apparel: T-shirts and caps

Body By Roxanne & Co (@bodybyroxanneandco) – Artisanal bath and body care products

CannaBuzzz876 Ltd (@cannabuzzz876.jm) – Essential oils and natural products

ChelleMac (@chellemacbags) – Handmade clutches, bags and accessories

Chocollor Chocolate (@chocollorchocolate) – Handmade artisan bean to bar chocolates

Chorlavi’s (@chorlavis) – Homemade preserves, Batik fabrics and products (scarves, wraps, home decor)

Cultured by Zhane (@culturedbyzhane) – Handmade jewellery made with brightly coloured fabrics and prints

Eco Smart Sio (@ecosmartsip) – Reusable stainless steel, bamboo and glass straws, reusable cases and utensil travel kits; locally published Children’s book focusing on the environment

Eli’s Knits and Knots (@eliknitsandknots) – Crochet items

Fall In Chocolate (@fallinchocolate2) – Handcrafted chocolate truffles/confections, cookies, cupcakes, tiramisu, trifle

JABLUM (Sponsor) (@jablumcoffee) – Certified authentic Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee locally grown and cultivated in a specific region of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains, roasted at the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory

JIANBE (@jianbe_shop) – Bamboo and wooden watches

Kerry Nicole Candles/Designs By Phoenix Ja (@kerrynicole_candles; @designsbyphoenixja) – Hand-poured scented soy candles, body oils, air fresheners and handmade jewellery

Mira Botanicals (@mirabotanicalsja) – body oils, body scrubs, loofahs and eco-friendly products

Miracle Corporation: True and Natural, Naked Care, Saniwise (Sponsor) – A Jamaican wholesale and retail distributor of automotive, foodservice and tourism products, PPE Equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer dispensers, spray bottles, bottled water, True and Natural Soaps.

Model Behaviour 876 (@_modelbehaviour876) – Costume jewellery

Mrs Bee’s Honey & Preserves (@mrsbeeshoney) – Honey, fruit and preserves

My Old Man Leathercraft (@myoldmanleathercraft) – Handcrafted, genuine leather products: belts, wallets, slippers, bags, key rings and other accessories.

Neasha’s Island Vibz (@neashasislandvibz) – Wines, pickle pepper, fruit-flavoured pepper sauce and fruit cake

Pukrup Cosmetics (@pukrup_cosmeticsja) – Artisan skincare products (Facial cleansers, masks, oils, scrubs, lip balms, body butters)

Reve Jewellery & Accessories (@revejewellery)– Handmade jewellery and accessories and lifestyle products: leather sandals, perfume oil and body/hair shea butter blends

Screenshot Interactive Ltd (@screenshotja) – offering multimedia photography sessions

Select Brands (Sponsor) – offering a select portion of their extensive portfolio of wines in a pairing with local Chocolatiers, Chocollor Chocolate and Fall in Chocolate

Suga Lifestyle’s Suga Box Ja (@sugalifestyle) *(By Organizer, Gabrielle Burgess – Curated Christmas gift boxes for men and women with items from local businesses.

The Bread Pudding Factory (@thebreadpuddingfactory) – Homemade bread pudding, other baked goods and gluten-free products

The Epiphany Beyond Body (@theepiphany_beyondbody) – Handmade products focusing on wholesome lifestyle and wellness: artisan candles, skincare products and satin-lined head wraps.

The Plant Desk (@theplantdesk) – Plants, plant accessories and bags

Touch By VLS (@touchbyvls) – Ceramic sculpture, lighting, crockery

The event is powered by the Development Bank of Jamaica Ltd. Other Sponsors include the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Gustazos Jamaica, JABLUM, Trend Media (LOOP), True and Natural, SLEEK Jamaica, Big Tings Music, Stush in the Bush, Select Brands, JPS, Cellar 8, Chive Restaurant, Closet Cloud, Textures Salon & Spa, CollieLaw, CB Facey Foundation and LASCO Financial Services Ltd.