I’ve Got Magic looks the right choice in Alexander Hamilton Memorial Loop Jamaica

United States-bred I’VE GOT MAGIC’s convincing victory in the St Catherine Cup on January 14, clocking 1:12.3 for six furlongs, makes him the horse to beat at a mile in Saturday’s Alexander Hamilton Memorial.

Versatile I’VE GOT MAGIC led the Ian Levy Cup on December 31, blasting splits of 46.2 and 1:10.4, before weakening to finish fourth behind last year’s Gold Cup winner, MAHOGANY, JORDON REIGN’S and EXCESSIVE FORCE in the grade-one event.

I’VE GOT MAGIC returning with topweight 126lb hands DUKE a nine-pound weight swing. However, I’VE GOT MAGIC’s easy victory over the seven-year-old grey was impressive and worth ignoring the weight turnaround.

Since fitted with a visor mid-November of last year, I’VE GOT MAGIC has significantly improved, his St Catherine Cup victory against DUKE and GOD OF LOVE, bettering the 1:13.1 he had posted when winning the December 11 Ahwhofah Sprint.

LURE OF LUCY will try pressing the pace, hoping to set up stablemate MINIATURE MAN for a late charge. However, both are up in class from overnight allowance, having had a battling finish at the level on December 3, which MINIATURE MAN won by a neck at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

That same afternoon, I’VE GOT MAGIC was taking on top-class runners in the Mouttet Mile won by EXCESSIVE FORCE, racing prominently against leaders MAHOGANY and RUNAWAY ALGO before fading.

Leading rider Tevin Foster is aboard I’VE GOT MAGIC for 18-time champion trainer Philip Feanny in the Alexander Hamilton Memorial, the seventh of 10 events scheduled.

First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mAsurety (8)

Race 2 -1200mStorm Valley (7)

—-Race 3 – 1600mBig Guy In Thesky (6)

Race 4 – 1000m StRum With Me (5)

Race 5 – 1200mLala Diva (6)

Race 6 – 1100mWifey Sez So (2)

Race 7 -1600mI’ve Got Magic (1)

Race 8 – 1100mFred The Great (5)

Race 9 – 1200mUltimate Machine (2)

Race 10 – 1000m StHa Gow Siu Mei (10)

BET OF THE DAY

