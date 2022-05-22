I’ve Got Magic takes Caymanas feature on the wire | Loop Jamaica

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas on Sunday rode a three-timer for the second consecutive day at Caymanas Park, extending his lead over injured Dane Dawkins to four in the jockeys’ standings.

Thomas roused 3-5 favourite BIN LADEN in a driving finish to beat XY SOUL in the fourth event, before completing a quick double aboard BUZZ CITY LIGHT and MONEYMAN in the sixth and seventh events, respectively.

Meanwhile, Philip Feanny’s I’VE GOT MAGIC nabbed speedy RUNAWAY ALGO at the the wire to win the Seeking My Dream Trophy by a neck at odds of 17-1 at seven and a half furlongs.

RUNAWAY ALGO attempted to make all with Christopher Mamdeen, but I’VE GOT MAGIC maintained his chase from a half-mile out.

RUNAWAY ALGO appeared strong off the final turn, but shortened close home as I’VE GOT MAGIC rallied for victory.

Racing continues on Monday afternoon with another nine-event card featuring the Labour Day Trophy.