J. Wray & Nephew invests $65M in eco-friendly rum production Loop Jamaica

J. Wray & Nephew Limited (JWN), the leading spirits manufacturer in the region, announced today a groundbreaking investment of US$65 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art Dunder (Vinasse) Treatment Plant at its New Yarmouth Distillery in Clarendon, Jamaica.

This innovative project marks a significant step towards revolutionising the rum sector and sets a new standard for environmentally responsible Dunder management.

Jean-Philippe Beyer, Managing Director of JWN, emphasised the critical role of sustainable Dunder management as the company increases its rum production.

According to him, “The current disposal method poses a bottleneck, and with the construction of the Vinasse Treatment Plant, we are adopting a commercially viable and environmentally friendly solution to address this challenge.”

The project garnered praise from Senator Mathew Samuda, Minister with responsibility for the environment, who remarked, “This new plant is a game changer in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region, with great potential for regeneration and sustained positive environmental impact. J. Wray & Nephew Limited’s commitment to transforming Dunder into valuable materials and lessening their operational output on the environment aligns perfectly with our environmental goals.”

Beyer shared the 12-month completion timeline of the project while reinforcing its urgency. “As our distillery’s capacity has doubled, we are producing more Dunder than ever. The new plant will treat the waste sustainably, allowing us to overcome challenges posed by adverse weather conditions and changing weather patterns due to global warming.”

Beyer detailed the current efforts to manage excess Dunder until the advanced treatment plant becomes operational, including the use of designated cane fields for fertigation, the creation of large ponds for safe waste storage and working with NEPA to insure adherence to safe processes and procedures.

“When completed, the Dunder Treatment Plant, will supposedly see the doubling of our distillery output. The process involves concentrating waste into molasses solids for animal feed, providing an environmentally friendly solution to our waste management,” Beyer concluded.

The company also commissioned a bespoke column still specially created with unique design innovations to be able to produce multiple Rum marques from a single column. Combined, these investments totalling approximately US$80 million will elevate the production facility in Jamaica to the highest standards for rum production globally.

JWN reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, reflected in ongoing investments in energy efficiency, wastewater treatment, and renewable energy. The company aims to be a responsible corporate citizen, ensuring long-term benefits for communities and minimizing environmental impact.