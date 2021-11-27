Ja imposes travel ban on African countries with immediate effect | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has with immediate effect imposed restrictions on travelers from a number of African countries, following the emergence of the new variant of concern for the SARS-CoV-2, initially identified as B.1.1.529.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Saturday.

The countries are Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

The health ministry in a release said all persons who are not citizens or permanent residents of Jamaica and who have visited the listed countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Jamaica.