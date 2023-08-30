Ja in a ‘state of near anarchy’ says church group re recent incidents Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC) has opined that the country is in a “state of near-anarchy” following the recent home invasions and fire bombings in Gregory Park, St Catherine and Central Kingston.

JUGC has expressed “great alarm and concern” at the state of affairs.

“These atrocities continue a longstanding trend of wanton and reckless violence against families, including children and the aged. These incidents reflect significant issues with anger, hate, fatal rivalry, disrespect for human life and the breakdown of life in community,” JUGC said in a statement.

“We therefore condemn all of these atrocities, even while we lament this state of near anarchy in our beloved country,” JUGC added.

It has offered prayers for the affected families and communities, and has urged member churches to be available and accessible in proactive and responsive ways in support of those families and communities.

Continuing, JUGC said: “We denounce the wanton killings by lawless elements in our society who are bent on destroying others and seem too willing to forfeit their own right to life. We call on the perpetrators of this violence to “consider (their) ways” (Haggai 1:5, KJV) and know that without repentance and accountability, neither they (nor) their own children or relatives have any assurance of a safe and peaceful society.”

JUGC is warning the criminal elements to heed the word of God: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Gal. 6:7 KJV)”.

The church group cited that the security forces are inordinately challenged by the unpredictable tide of violence and crime.

“The nature and frequency of these occurrences point to an urgent need for our leaders to revisit the national crime-fighting strategies. We recommend that they adopt a broad-based and more inclusive approach, including community consultations among a wide cross-section of civil society stakeholders,” JUGC said.

It added that the Government would do well to immediately restore the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) and expand its remit.

Additionally, JUGC said the country’s political leaders should disclose the discussions, areas of disagreement and the conclusions of the Vale Royal Talks which were held on February 19, 2023, for which one of the main agenda items was national security, inclusive of grave concerns for the spiralling rates of crime and violence.

According to the JUGC: “The nation demands and deserves a comprehensive report on this initiative and an updated and credible short, medium and long-term plan on crime reduction. We recommend a return to regular press briefings, updates and analyses on our crime-fighting performance, along with discussions on what results are in evidence for the various longer-term initiatives, including those that have been implemented across political administrations.”