‘Ja on track for 4.1 million visitors, US$4.1b from tourism this year’ Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that Jamaica is on track to record just over 4,122,000 visitors for the period January to December 2023.

This would signal an increase of 23.7 per cent over the total number of visitors that was recorded in 2022. Of this projected number, 2,875,549 are expected to be stopover visitors, which would represent a 16 per cent increase over the number of stopover arrivals in 2022.

“Additionally, we expect to end the year with a total of 1,246,551 cruise passengers, which would represent a 46.1 per cent increase over the tally for 2022,” said Bartlett during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“This continues the spectacular growth pattern of tourism, both in terms of visitor arrivals as well as for earnings. Indeed, we have gone 10 consecutive quarters since the COVID-19 pandemic showing significant growth,” stated Bartlett.

He said based on arrival figures to date, “all indications are that we will be having an 11th quarter of substantial growth”.

By way of earnings, Bartlett said: “this influx of visitors is expected to generate a whopping US$4.265 billion for 2023, representing a projected increase of 17.8 per cent over the revenue secured in 2022, and a 17.2 per cent increase in revenue over the pre-pandemic year of 2019.”

In elaborating, he added that: “Therefore, if we continue on our impressive growth trajectory, we will be on track to surpass our projections of four million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by yearend,” Bartlett added.

He dismissed the argument in some quarters that the population in general is not benefitting from tourism, or that pretty much all of the earnings from the sector is being repatriated. Bartlett said an estimated US$336 million or JA$52 billion would be retained in the country.

He provided a further estimated breakdown of the revenues to specifically include direct revenues to the coffers of the Government as follows:

– TEF fees which go straight to the Consolidated Fund – US$57.5 million or JA$8.9 billion.

– Departure Tax – US$100.6 million or JA$15.6 billion

– Airport Improvement Fee – US$28.8 million or JA$4.47 billion

– Airline Passenger Levy – US$57.5 million or JA$8.9 billion

– Passenger Fees and Charges – US$69 million or JA$10.7 billion

– Guest Accommodation Room Tax (GART) – US$22.6 million or JA$3.5 billion.

Said Bartlett further: “These are only the direct revenues. We have not factored in the indirect revenues which are multiple times larger and include monies spent at restaurants, shops, supermarkets, craft vendors, attractions, ground transportation operators, tour guides, Airbnbs, the many thousands employed directly and indirectly, and beyond that – linkages through farmers, manufacturers, distributors, other suppliers, construction activities and so on.”