Ja on track to be 1st country with Destination Assurance Framework Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s push to become the first country to guarantee visitors a safe experience while vacationing continues apace, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has said.

“Efforts to finalise the Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS) continue in earnest,” Bartlett told the House of Representatives on Tuesday as he closed the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate.

“The DAFS comprises tourism strategies that will enable us to deliver on the brand promise to our visitors of a safe, secure and seamless visit, which is respectful to the community and environment,” Bartlett explained.

He said the DAFS has been approved by Cabinet as a Green Paper for further consultations and finalisation as a White Paper.

Additionally, he said his ministry has undertaken stakeholder consultations with the aim of finalising the framework and strategy as a White Paper for tabling in Parliament in the current financial year.

Bartlett also shared that the stakeholder engagements are 95 per cent complete with six town hall meetings already being held in Negril, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Treasure Beach, Mandeville, and Kingston. They will continue later this week with consultations in Portland and St Thomas.