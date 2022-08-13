JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas.

Shericka Jackson, who won the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships, leads Jamaica’s 39-member team that also features triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts from the Jamaica squad that won 10 medals to finish in third position in Eugene last month.

Rasheed Broadbell, who won the Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles gold medallist in Birmingham, England following the World Athletics championships, is also in Team Jamaica contingent that will compete for prize money, medals, and valuable World Athletics ranking points at the NACAC meet. Athletes who win their event could be considered as having met the World Athletics qualifying standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Jackson, who recently ran a new lifetime best of 10.71 at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, which makes her the sixth fastest woman in history, is down to run the 100m along with Commonwealth Games 200m finalist Natalliah Whyte.

Women’s Roster

100m: Shericka Jackson, Natalliah Whyte, Natasha Morrison (Alt)200m: Natalliah Whyte, Natasha Morrison400m: Stephenie Ann McPherson, Junelle Bromfield, Roniesha McGregor (Alt)800m: Adelle Tracey100m hurdles: Crystal Morrison, Megan Tapper400m hurdles: Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight (Alt)High jump: Kimberly WilliamsonLong Jump: Chanice PorterTriple jump: Shanieka RickettsDiscus: Samantha Hall4x100m: Natasha Morrison, Megan Tapper, Natalliah Whyte, Ashley Williams, Roniesha McGregor, Crystal Morrison4x400m: Junelle Bromfield, Roniesha McGregor, Ashley Williams, Shiann Salmon, Andrenette Knight

Men’s Roster

100m: Ackeem Blake, Conroy Jones, Oshane Bailey (Alt)200m: Andrew Hudson, Jazeel Murphy400m: Nathon Allen, Christopher Taylor, Karayme Bartley (Alt)110m hurdles: Rasheed Broadbell, Orlando Bennett400m hurdles: Shawn RoweHigh jump: Lushane WilsonLong jump: Tajay Gayle, Shawn-D ThompsonShot put: O’Dayne RichardsJavelin: Elvis GrahamDiscus: Traves Smikle, Fredric Dacres4x100m: Ackeem Blake, Andrew Hudson, Oshane Bailey, Kadrian Goldson, Conroy Jones, Jazeel Murphy4x400m: Nathon Allen, Christopher Taylor, Karayme Bartley, Javon Francis, Demish Gaye, Shawn Rowe.