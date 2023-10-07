JAAA, JCA mourn the killing GC Foster’s vice principal Gibbs Williams Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) expressed profound shock and sorrow in response to the shooting death of Gibbs Williams, vice principal at the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sports on Friday.

In a press release issued on Friday, the JAAA conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport community, including staff, students, and members.

The release stated, ” the JAAA extends our deepest condolences to the staff, students, and members of the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport community, on the tragic and untimely passing of Mr Gibbs Williams, the vice principal of G.C. Foster College. The news of his sudden demise in Portmore, St Catherine, has left us all in shock and sorrow.”

The release further emphasised that “Mr Williams was not just a dedicated educator but also a pillar of strength within your institution. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of students, his tireless efforts in promoting physical education and sports, and his genuine care for the welfare of the school community were truly remarkable.

“In times like these, it is difficult to find words that adequately express the depth of our sympathy. We share in your grief and stand by your side as you mourn this profound loss. Mr Williams’ contributions to the college and the lives he touched will be remembered with great respect and fondness.”

In a statement by Courtney Francis, the CEO of the JCA, it was expressed, “It is with unspeakable sorrow that the Jamaica Cricket Association advises of the tragic passing of Gibbs Williams. He served us both as a manager and fitness trainer. May his soul rest in peace.”

The unfortunate incident occurred in Portmore, where Mr. Williams was shot and killed. The St Catherine South police have ruled out robbery as a motive for the killing.

According to police reports, shortly after midday, Mr Williams had completed an appointment at a facility within the Portmore Hospital complex and was returning to his vehicle when he was suddenly attacked. Witnesses reported hearing loud gunshots and observed Mr Williams fleeing back into the facility, where he subsequently collapsed. The police were immediately contacted, and they provided assistance, transporting Mr Williams to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.