JACANA turning Black Friday green with 50% cannabis discount | Loop Jamaica

Cannabis company JACANA is ‘turning Black Friday green’ with a 50 per cent discount on dried flower across its three locations this Friday.

The fully integrated cannabis company, which says it’s committed to producing “the earth’s finest organic cannabis” from seed to store, has stores in Portmore, St Catherine and in New Kingston and Manor Park, both in St Andrew.

“We are proud to be the leaders in this space and also educating Jamaicans continuously on our line of products and cannabis overall. We are just getting started and are very excited about our 4th store opening very soon on the North Coast,” said Kevin Bourke, JACANA’s marketing and business development director.

“It makes us extremely proud to have built a Jamaican cannabis brand that not just meets but exceeds international standards. To us, ‘Made in Jamaica’ is the ultimate badge of honour and we will always put our customers first,” said JACANA founder Alexandra Chong.

JACANA, which is is renowned for its diverse and premium range of products, said it’s giving back to its loyal customer base and also inviting new individuals to “join the JACANA family”.

“JACANA is also granting new customers free registration to get you started,” the company said in a release announcing it’s ‘Green Friday sale.