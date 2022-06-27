Jack Harlow Show Lil Nas X Support And Brings Out Brandy At BET Awards

Jack Harlow had a major surprise for fans as he performed on the stage of the BET Awards on Sunday night.

Jack Harlow got himself into hot water weeks ago when he inadvertently shared that he did not know one of the biggest R&B songs sung by Brandy.

It seems that all of his hints that he has been educating himself on Brandy’s music were for a reason, as he brought her out on stage during his performance.

Harlow is nominated in the Best Male Hip-Hop category, and that itself has brought controversy as many felt he was not up to the caliber of other artists in the same category, including Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, J. Cole, and Lil Baby.

Nevertheless, the rapper delivered a superb performance on stage as he delivered the track “Poison” from his latest album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You.’

During the set, he also brought out Lil Wayne, who has a verse from the track.

He then went into his Billboard smash hit “First Class,” much to the excitement of the crowd. Wearing just a black vest and trousers, the rapper, along with his backup dancers, made his two-step dance move.

That was not the highlight of his performance, as he also brought Brandy on stage. Wearing a silver bodysuit, a beautiful Brandy rapped a verse, after which she danced with Jack during the rest of his performance.

It’s good that Harlow appears to have made an effort to familiarize himself with Brandy’s music and influence, as fans were not amused that he did not know about her music despite her being one of the biggest black artists of the 90s early 2000s.

In the meantime, Harlow has regained the support of fans in the hip-hop world, and it’s easy to see how he does it. Ahead of his red carpet entry, he showed support to his “Industry Baby” collaborator, Lil Nas X.

Nas X is waging war on BET for what he says is discrimination of him based on his sexuality. The rapper is upset that he received no BET nominations this year.

Harlow’s shirt had an image of the rapper and his name.

Lil Nas X reacted to the image on Twitter. “Wow I really love this man,” the rapper responded to a tweet featuring a photo of Harlow from the carpet.