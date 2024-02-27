Jackson among nominees for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Loop Jamaica

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson is among six nominees for the prestigious Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

The Jamaican sprinter retained her world 200m title in a championship record of 21.41 in Budapest, recording the second-fastest time in history, and throughout the year she remained undefeated in all her finals at that distance. She also won the world 100m silver and ended the year by becoming the Diamond League champion in the 100m and 200m.

Also nominated are Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon and world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA.

Not only did Kipyegon become the world 1500m and 5000m champion in 2023, but she also set three world records – in the 1500m, mile, and 5000m. She went on to win the shorter distance at the Diamond League Final and capped her season with another global medal, this time bronze in the road mile at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23.

Richardson made her global championships debut in 2023 and the US sprinter came away from Budapest with three medals, two of them gold. She won the 100m with a world-leading PB of 10.65, then bagged bronze in the 200m, and finally, she anchored the US 4x100m team to gold.

The other nominees are Balon d’Or winner Aita Bonmati from Spain, Mikaela Shiffrin, USA alpine skier, and Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek (tennis).

The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is scheduled to take place in Madrid on April 22.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year at last year’s Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.