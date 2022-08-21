Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, Akeem Blake, and Christopher Taylor won gold medals on day two of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, The Bahamas, on Saturday.

Oregon World Athletics Championships 100m silver medallist Jackson clocked 10.83 seconds to smash the championship record in The Bahamas and in the process secured her first international victory at the distance.

Celera Barnes of the USA clocked 11.10 seconds to beat Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison for the silver medal. Morrison clocked 11.11.

Blake clocked 9.98 seconds to also win his first international 100m gold medal. The 9.98 seconds also bettered the previous championship record of 10.03, set by fellow countryman Tyquendo Tracey in Toronto in 2018.

The 20-year-old Blake won ahead of the USA pair of Kyree King (10.08) and Brandon Carnes (10.12). Oshane Bailey of Jamaica finished seventh in 10.33.

Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Oregon World Athletics Championships, led home a Jamaica one-two finish in the half-lap event.

Taylor secured the gold medal in a new personal best of 44.63 to improve to 13th on the Jamaican all-time list while Nathon Allen clocked 45.04 for the silver medal.

Bryce Deadmon of the USA secured the bronze medal in 45.06.

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze medals, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze in the men’s shot put on Friday’s first day.

Megan Tapper and the mixed 4x400m relay team joined Nathon Allen as the silver medal winners.

Tapper won the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles,

Tapper, the first-ever Jamaican athlete to win an Olympic medal in the 100m hurdles when she finished third in Tokyo last summer, clocked 12.68 seconds to secure the country’s third medal in The Bahamas.

Alaysha Johnson of the USA won the gold medal in 12.62 seconds while Devynne Charlton of the host nation The Bahamas secured bronze in 12.71.

Jamaica’s mixed 4x400m relay team of Demish Gaye, Junelle Bromfield, Karayme Bartley, and Andrenette Knight clocked 3:14.08 for its silver medal, well behind the USA, who took gold in 3:12.05. Cuba secured bronze in 3:20.35.

Adelle Tracey, Orlando Bennett, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Chanice Porter joined Natasha Morrison as the bronze medal winners.

Former Great Britain athlete Tracey secured her bronze medal in the women’s 800m. She completed the course in 1:59.54 to win her first medal for Jamaica.

Ajee’ Wilson of the USA clocked 1:58.47 to beat compatriot Allie Wilson (1:58.48) for the gold.

Bennett ran a season’s best 13.18 second for third in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Freddie Crittenden of the USA clocked 13 seconds flat, a new personal best, to beat compatriot Jamal Britt (13.08) to gold. Britt’s time was also a new personal best.

Oregon World Athletics Championships finalist McPherson ran 50.36 seconds to win her bronze medal in the women’s 400m.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo ended her season at home by winning the gold medal and setting a new record.

Miller-Uibo won in a time of 49.40 – a new NACAC record – replacing the previous mark of 50.82 by American Courtney Okolo in 2015 in San Juan, Costa Rica.

Barbadian Sada Williams, the Oregon World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, finished second in 49.86.

Junelle Bromfield of Jamaica finished sixth in 51.51.

Porter secured her bronze in the women’s long jump with an effort of 6.43m, which she achieved in the final round.