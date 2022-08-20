Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships Loop Jamaica

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships
Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson wins the women’s 100m final on day two of the NACAC Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, The Bahamas, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (PHOTO: Anthony Foster).

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, Akeem Blake, and Christopher Taylor won gold medals on day two of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, The Bahamas, on Saturday.

Oregon World Athletics Championships 100m silver medallist Jackson clocked 10.83 seconds to smash the championship record in The Bahamas and in the process secured her first international victory at the distance.

Celera Barnes of the USA clocked 11.10 seconds to beat Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison for the silver medal. Morrison clocked 11.11.

Blake clocked 9.98 seconds to also win his first international 100m gold medal. The 9.98 seconds also bettered the previous championship record of 10.03, set by fellow countryman Tyquendo Tracey in Toronto in 2018.

The 20-year-old Blake won ahead of the USA pair of Kyree King (10.08) and Brandon Carnes (10.12). Oshane Bailey of Jamaica finished seventh in 10.33.

Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Oregon World Athletics Championships, led home a Jamaica one-two finish in the half-lap event.

Taylor secured the gold medal in a new personal best of 44.63 to improve to 13th on the Jamaican all-time list while Nathon Allen clocked 45.04 for the silver medal.

Bryce Deadmon of the USA secured the bronze medal in 45.06.

