Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials with 200m world lead Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson, for the second consecutive year, secured a sprint double at the Jamaica National Championships on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

The 28-year-old sprinter displayed an impressive performance, leaving Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce behind as she ran a strong bend and extended her lead in the final stages of the race. Jackson crossed the finish line in 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s), setting the fastest time in the world for the year.

Before Jackson’s outstanding performance, the world-leading time in the season was 21.86, achieved by Gabby Thomas in the semifinals at the US Championship earlier in the day.

Fraser-Pryce finished in a distant second place with a time of 22.26 seconds, followed by Lanae-Tava Thomas from the University of Texas in third place with 22.55 seconds. Natalliah Whyte secured fourth place with a time of 22.67 seconds, earning her qualification for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With Jackson having a wildcard entry as the defending champion in the 200m, Jamaica will be able to send four women to the World Championships in that event. Similarly, Fraser-Pryce’s status as the defending champion in the 100m grants Jamaica another wildcard entry in that discipline.

During last year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Jackson recorded the second-fastest women’s 200m time in history, finishing with a remarkable time of 21.45 seconds.

Jackson also retained her 100m title on Friday night, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 10.65 seconds (1.0m/s). This performance propelled her to equal fifth on the world all-time list and solidified her position as the third-fastest Jamaican woman in history. Additionally, her time served as the world-leading mark for the season.