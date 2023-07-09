Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials with 200m world lead Loop Jamaica

Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials with 200m world lead
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Melton Williams

13 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson from MVP Track Club wins the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Shericka Jackson, for the second consecutive year, secured a sprint double at the Jamaica National Championships on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

The 28-year-old sprinter displayed an impressive performance, leaving Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce behind as she ran a strong bend and extended her lead in the final stages of the race. Jackson crossed the finish line in 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s), setting the fastest time in the world for the year.

Before Jackson’s outstanding performance, the world-leading time in the season was 21.86, achieved by Gabby Thomas in the semifinals at the US Championship earlier in the day.

Fraser-Pryce finished in a distant second place with a time of 22.26 seconds, followed by Lanae-Tava Thomas from the University of Texas in third place with 22.55 seconds. Natalliah Whyte secured fourth place with a time of 22.67 seconds, earning her qualification for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With Jackson having a wildcard entry as the defending champion in the 200m, Jamaica will be able to send four women to the World Championships in that event. Similarly, Fraser-Pryce’s status as the defending champion in the 100m grants Jamaica another wildcard entry in that discipline.

During last year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Jackson recorded the second-fastest women’s 200m time in history, finishing with a remarkable time of 21.45 seconds.

Jackson also retained her 100m title on Friday night, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 10.65 seconds (1.0m/s). This performance propelled her to equal fifth on the world all-time list and solidified her position as the third-fastest Jamaican woman in history. Additionally, her time served as the world-leading mark for the season.

