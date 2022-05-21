Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League | Loop Jamaica

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League
Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, right, wins the Women’s 100m ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson at the Birmingham Diamond League athletics meeting at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP).

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in a stacked women’s 100m field at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.

The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 11.12 seconds in a nail-biting finish at the newly renovated Alexander Stadium, the venue for the Commonwealth Games athletics competition later this year.

British record-holder Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, won in 11.11 seconds while her countrywoman Daryll Neita, the Olympic 100m finalist, finished third in 11.14 seconds.

Earlier, Jamaica’s Yohan Blake finished second in the men’s 100m in 10.18 seconds.

Aaron Brown won in 10.13 while his Canadian teammates Jerome Blake (10.20) and Andre De Grasse (10.24), the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, finished third and fourth, respectively.

