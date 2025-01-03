Jackson says PNP not against Portmore becoming a parish, but…

Member of Parliament (MP) for Southern St Catherine, Fitz Jackson, has rejected claims that the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is resisting Portmore’s designation as a parish for political reasons.

Jackson, the Opposition Spokesman with responsibility for matters concerning Portmore, said the PNP is, however, against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government seemingly pushing to turn the municipality into a parish for political gain.

Since the Government tabled a Bill to amend the Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act in the Houses of Representatives on Tuesday to make Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish, Jackson and the JLP's MP for South Central St Catherine, Dr Andrew Wheatley, have been trading words on the issue during various media interviews.

In an audio statement on Thursday, Jackson sought to clarify the PNP's position on the matter.

"The People's National Party is not against Portmore becoming a parish, if such is the expressed desire of the people," he stated.

"What we are against is the Jamaica Labour Party using it to rig the electoral system in their favour," Jackson asserted.

Those claims by Jackson have been staunchly denied by Wheatley on numerous occasions.

However, Jackson on Thursday pointed to a joint JLP constituency meeting in November of 2023, during which then Cabinet Minister Everald Warmington reportedly made utterances that suggested that the JLP's real goal was to stop the PNP from controlling the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

According to Jackson, Wheatley was present at that meeting and heard Warmington's controversial remarks on the issue relative to Portmore.

"This is not about progress, it's about politics," Jackson insisted.

He elaborated that, "The JLP is forcing this change without proper consultation, ignoring the real needs of Portmore residents."

On that score, Jackson said the PNP will not allow the JLP to purportedly "manipulate boundaries to silence voters", arguing that the people of Portmore deserve fair representation and not political games.

"We stand for democracy, and we stand for you the people of Portmore," he stated.

In a previous statement on Tuesday, Jackson said the PNP stands ready to take the matter to court, and would take to the streets to protest, if it is considered necessary to do so.