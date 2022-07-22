Jackson says she can finally watch replay of the Olympics 200m heat | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon:

Shericka Jackson has disclosed that she has never watched the replay of the women’s 200m heat at the Tokyo Olympics where she gave away her chance to be an Olympic champion.

The 28-year-old Jackson let out the secret after she ran the 200m in the second-fastest time ever to win the gold medal on day seven of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field on Thursday night.

She crossed the line in 21.45 seconds, also a national record, to beat her teammate, 100-metre champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by 0.16. Fraser-Pryce was a season’s best 21.81 seconds.

The previous Jamaican record of 21.53 seconds was held by Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“Finally, I can go and watch the heat of the 200 at Toyko,” Jackson said. “I have never watched it. I did not want it to play on my mind. Now that I have bounced back I can finally go and watch it.”

Jackson was among the gold medal favourites last year in Tokyo, but a miscalculation midway through her preliminary heat was costly. She appeared to slow down just before the finish line during the heat, which allowed Italy’s Dalia Kaddari to pass her in the final moment. She finished fourth, just missing the semifinal by four-thousandths of a second behind Kadari.

Jackson was the overwhelming gold medal choice heading to Oregon22 after winning the 200 at the Jamaica trials in 21.55 seconds on June 26 in what was then the third-fastest time ever.

Since the National trials, she has run some of the fastest times in the history of both events. But the 200, which combines power and the speed endurance skills she mastered in the 400, is her best event.

She made a big statement a day before the medal round with an impressive display in the semifinals, when she cruised across the finish line in 21.67 seconds, faster than the personal bests of athletes like Allyson Felix and Fraser-Pryce.

When asked to sum up her run in the final she responded by saying “the fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain.

“I was not thinking about any time or any records. I know Shelly is probably one of the best curve runners in the world so I knew she was going to go hard. I knew that if I wanted to get gold, I had to run the curve as hard as possible.”

She further added that “it feels very good to be in the prominent company of these elite runners. Actually, this is my first individual gold at the world championships so I am just grateful. I just want to say thanks to everybody, my sponsors, my family, and my compatriots who are here and I see the flags all over here.”

Jackson has an Olympic bronze and two world championship bronze medals in the 400 before she switched to shorter distances in 2021.