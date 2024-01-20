Jackson, Watson crowned 2023 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Loop Jamaica

World champions Shericka Jackson and Antonio Watson were named the 2023 RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation’s National Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively, during a ceremony held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday night.

Jackson’s exceptional performance on the track in 2023 made her an undisputed choice for the Sportswoman award.

The 29-year-old came painstakingly close to winning the 100-200m double at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Jackson finished second behind American Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m final before she delivered a masterclass in the 200m. She blitzed to a second consecutive world title in a time of 21.41 seconds, getting within 0.07 seconds of the world record of 21.34 seconds set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988, marking the second-fastest time in history.

Jackson drew the curtain on a spectacular season, winning both the 100m and 200m titles at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon, becoming one of only nine athletes in history to complete a Diamond League double in one season.

Jackson also achieved a new personal best in the 100m with 10.65, the fifth fastest time ever, to defend her national title in July.

Danielle Williams, who won the women’s 100m hurdles title in Budapest, was named runner-up to the Sportswoman of the Year.

Watson scored a big upset to become the first Jamaican man in 40 years to claim the 400m world title in Budapest.

After running a massive personal best of 44.14 in the semi-finals, the 22-year-old produced 44.22 to take gold in the final. Watson also ran 44.54 for second at the National Championships in July.

Watson also took home the People’s Choice Award for his gold medal-winning performance in Budapest.

Hansle Parchment was runner-up to the Sportsman of the Year.

The reigning Olympic champion, Parchment, secured his second World Championship silver medal with a 13.07 effort in Budapest. In September, he set a new personal best of 12.93 to win the Diamond League Final in Eugene.

Among other notable winners last night were drivers Fraser McConnell and Sara Misir, who received the male and female athlete of the year awards in motorsports.

The 2023 Iconic Award was bestowed upon Deon Hemmings-McCatty, former Olympic and World champion in the 400m hurdles. Jordan Johnson, a West Indies Under-19 batsman, received the VM Group Y.O.U.T.H award.

Several other athletes received awards for their respective sports, including Tahlia Richardson, a CAC Games bronze medallist in badminton; Ricardo Brown in boxing; Sherea Clarke and Wayne McCalla in bodybuilding; and West Indies batter Rashada Williams in cricket.

Special awards were presented to the Sunshine Girls and the Reggae Girlz for their outstanding performances in 2023. The Reggae Girls were recognized for their historic achievement at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, where they became the first Caribbean team, regardless of gender, to reach the Round of 16 in a FIFA World Cup.

The Sunshine Girls had a successful year with a gold medal at the CAC Games in El Salvador from June 25 to 29 and a bronze at the Netball World Cup in South Africa from July 28 to August 6. The Netball World Cup also marked Jamaica’s first-ever victory over the world number one and eventual champions, Australia.