Jackson wins 200m to complete sprint double at Jamaica Olympic trials

Shericka Jackson completed the sprint double at the Jamaica Olympic trials, securing her place in the half-lap sprint for Paris 2024 on the event’s fourth and final day at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Having defended her 100m title on Friday, the 29-year-old faced a seemingly easier challenge with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opting out of the longer sprint after placing third in the 100m.

The two-time 200-metre world champion did just enough to win, cruising to victory in 22.29 seconds. Despite being pressed by Lanae-Tava Thomas and Niesha Burgher in the closing stages, Jackson claimed the national sprints double for the third consecutive year since dethroning Fraser-Pryce in both events in 2022.

Jackson’s 22.29 seconds is the fastest time by a Jamaican this year and ranks 17th globally. Joining Jackson in Paris will be Thomas, who finished second in 22.34 seconds, and Burgher from the University of Texas, who placed third in 22.39 seconds.

Bryan Levell, left, beats Andrew Hudson, right, in the men’s 200m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

In the men’s 200m, Bryan Levell, who placed fourth in the 100m on Thursday, broke the 20-second barrier for the first time with a stunning victory. Entering the meet with a lifetime best of 20.34, well outside the Olympic qualifying standard of 20.16, the 20-year-old blazed to a new lifetime best 19.97 finish to earn a spot in Paris.

Andrew Hudson, the 2023 national champion and a finalist at last year’s World Championships, finished second with a personal best of 20.02 seconds. Javari Thomas placed third in 20.32 seconds but did not meet the Olympic standard, meaning only two Jamaican men will compete in Paris.

Nickisha Pryce, the national record holder, successfully defended her women’s 400m title, securing her place at the Paris Olympics.

Pryce, who set the national record of 48.89 seconds on June 8 at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, crossed the finish line in 50.01 seconds to claim victory. Her national record (48.89) ranks her second globally, behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who will focus exclusively on the 400m hurdles in Paris.

Stacey Ann Williams took second place with a time of 50.56 seconds, while Junelle Bromfield secured third place with 51.24 seconds, earning spots alongside Pryce on the Olympic team.