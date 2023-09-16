Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Shericka Jackson produced a phenomenal performance in the women’s 100m to take care of the first leg of her sprint double attempt at the Diamond League Final on Saturday at Hayward Field.

The Jamaican clocked 10.70 seconds to stun world champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA, who could only manage fourth in 10.80.

Jackson got a solid start, then powered to the front and was able to hold off the field.

The Diamond League title came two weeks after Jackson took silver behind Richardson at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished second in season’s best 10.75 seconds, while two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished third in a new season’s best 10.79 seconds.

Natasha Morrison, the other Jamaican in the field, clocked a new personal-best 10.85 for sixth place.

Jackson will also compete in the women’s 200m on Sunday where she has the world record of 21.34 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988 in her sights.

She now has the final opportunity on which to break the world record in 2023.

Jackson was just 0.07 seconds away from the mark when she blazed to victory in the final Budapest, setting the second-fastest time in history (21.41) in the process.