JACRA distributes 160 bags of fertiliser to St Andrew farmers

In response to the severe impact of Hurricane Beryl on the agriculture sector, the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) has initiated a comprehensive recovery assistance programme.

On Friday, August 16, JACRA distributed 160 bags of 50-pound fertilizer to farmers in various areas of St Andrew. This first round of aid reached 70 registered farmers, each receiving two bags of fertiliser, with additional distributions planned for the coming weeks.

“This is just the first phase of JACRA’s efforts to strengthen the industry’s recovery,” said Wayne Hunter, Acting Director General at JACRA. “Hurricane Beryl has affected us all profoundly, and we are committed to providing meaningful and substantial support to our farmers and stakeholders.”

JACRA Customer Service Officer, Lori-Ann Jones, takes the details of a St Andrew coffee farmer slated to receive fertilizer.

The hurricane’s powerful winds and heavy rains depleted the soil of essential nutrients. The fertilider distributed will replenish these nutrients, promoting healthy plant growth and recovery.

“Our coffee farmers have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, and we are inspired by their perseverance. With their determination and our continued support, we are confident they can overcome these challenges,” Hunter added.

JACRA will continue its efforts by distributing additional fertiliser and seedlings to farmers across the island in the upcoming weeks.