JACRA distributes 160 bags of fertiliser to St Andrew farmers

·7 min read
Home
Local News
JACRA distributes 160 bags of fertiliser to St Andrew farmers
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JLo files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marraige

Parents urged to safeguard children against ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease

8 people now charged after 50-y-o man is attacked and killed at home

Khadija Shaw named PFA Women’s Player of the Year

Popcaan first dancehall artiste to sell out Crystal Palace

JACRA distributes 160 bags of fertiliser to St Andrew farmers

Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with US sanctions

Taxi driver and passenger held after illegal gun found in vehicle

SOS inks distribution partnership with Pilot Pen

Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

Tuesday Aug 20

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago – Updated

A St Andrew coffee farmer collects his bag of fertiliser provided by JACRA for his farm.

In response to the severe impact of Hurricane Beryl on the agriculture sector, the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) has initiated a comprehensive recovery assistance programme.

On Friday, August 16, JACRA distributed 160 bags of 50-pound fertilizer to farmers in various areas of St Andrew. This first round of aid reached 70 registered farmers, each receiving two bags of fertiliser, with additional distributions planned for the coming weeks.

“This is just the first phase of JACRA’s efforts to strengthen the industry’s recovery,” said  Wayne Hunter, Acting Director General at JACRA. “Hurricane Beryl has affected us all profoundly, and we are committed to providing meaningful and substantial support to our farmers and stakeholders.”

JACRA Customer Service Officer, Lori-Ann Jones, takes the details of a St Andrew coffee farmer slated to receive fertilizer.

The hurricane’s powerful winds and heavy rains depleted the soil of essential nutrients. The fertilider distributed will replenish these nutrients, promoting healthy plant growth and recovery.

“Our coffee farmers have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, and we are inspired by their perseverance. With their determination and our continued support, we are confident they can overcome these challenges,” Hunter added.

JACRA will continue its efforts by distributing additional fertiliser and seedlings to farmers across the island in the upcoming weeks.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

JLo files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marraige

Jamaica News

Parents urged to safeguard children against ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease

Jamaica News

8 people now charged after 50-y-o man is attacked and killed at home

More From

Lifestyle

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Tonight, the night sky offers a rare and enchanting spectacle — a Blue Full Moon.
This celestial event, steeped in both science and mysticism, is more than just a beautiful sight; it’s a moment tha

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaica jolted by early morning earthquake

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 3:20am, on Tuesday, August 20.
The epicentre of the earthquake according to the

Jamaica News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has sought to explain the basis for significantly increased electricity bills for its customers in the latest billing cycle.
This followed wide-scale clamouring

World News

Biden gets ovation, endorses Harris with enthusiasm

President Joe Biden delivered his valedictory address to the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, saying, “I gave my best to you” and basking in a long ovation that reflected the energy rel

Jamaica News

State-of-the-art health centre opens in Buff Bay

Over 25,000 residents of Portland are to benefit from the recently opened state-of-the-art Buff Bay District Health Centre, which was built for $300 million by the National Health Fund (NHF).
The f

Jamaica News

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

A 72-year-old man is among five persons now charged in relation to the US$75 million cocaine bust, the country’s largest ever cocaine seizure, in Havendale, St Andrew two weeks ago.
Details of the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols