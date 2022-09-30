JaCSAs to host free customer service conference next week Loop Jamaica

Public sector entities, civil and private organisations across the island will be joining the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) in celebrating National Customer Service Week (NCSW) and the 19th Annual Service Excellence Conference in October 2022.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: “Celebrating Service Excellence: Reigniting a Culture of Care”.

The association has partnered with the Office of the Cabinet Public Sector Modernisation Division to celebrate NCSW on October 2 to 8, 2022, and the Service Excellence Virtual Conference will be held on October 4 to 5.

Join hundreds of business leaders, CEOs, customer service providers and professionals, managers, supervisors and front-line staff in registering for this free conference at https://hopin.com/events/ncsw-service-excellence-conference-2022.

JaCSA is a non-profit organization supported by volunteers in the industry whose objective is to promote the development and awareness of customer service excellence through research, education, training, and networking.

“The Association is committed to deepening a culture of service excellence nationally by transforming the customer service mindset and behaviour of Jamaicans – here and abroad” asserted Richard Rowe, Deputy Chairman of JaCSA with responsibility for leading the planning of NCSW.

