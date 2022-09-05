Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday Loop Jamaica

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend, 19-year-old American rapper, Nas EBK, gave her a promise ring during her birthday celebrations at a Ribbiz Ultra Lounge in the Barbican Centre in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.

The ‘E-Syde Queen’ was seen screaming excitedly, “Yes, yes, yes,” as Nas EBK knelt before her with a ring in hand.

In a now-deleted Instagram story showing off the ring, Jada Kingdom let her followers know that it was a promise ring.

Another Instagram story explained that the couple was doing “love in stages”.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy Instagram caption celebrating Kingdom’s birthday, Nas EBK indicated his intentions to one day get engaged to the 24-year-old Kingdom.

“My Love For You Is Unconditional & I Want This Forever Even In The After Life Your Mine Forever ! We stuck. I put that ring on that finger. I’ll never play bout you YK how I’m comin no matter the circumstance you my Bonnie & I’m your Clyde… Stage 1 (promise ring) so yall know the engagement ring gonna be some shi,” he said in the caption accompanying photos and videos of the two together.

Jada was also in the comments expressing her love and devotion for her beau.

“I really appreciate you & everything you do for me ? You’re literally everything I prayed for! I want you for life & after,US! THAT’S IT!!! best birthday ever! you went crazy papi !!!,” she commented.

The two reportedly started dating earlier this year shortly after Kingdom and songwriter and singer Verse Simmonds split.

