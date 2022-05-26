Jadon Sancho tackles the Jamaican sun in MoBay | Loop Jamaica

A five-time goal-scorer for the Premier League club Manchester United is currently basking in the sun and warmth of our second city.

English pro footballer Jadon Sancho, is currently soaking up the Jamaican experience – think rafting, waking up to the Blue Mountains, and sipping Rum Punch by the riverside on the north-western side of the island.

The 22-year-old, who plays as a winger for Premier League club Manchester United (playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo), maybe take a break from his first season in the league.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, basking in the sun and island breeze. (Photos: via Instagram)

This he does, in #HisCalvins, Dior Beige and Black Alpha sandals, and a floral pink set that made the baller’s first appearance on The Rock a tad more tasteful.

Three weeks ago the star baller was reportedly “struggling with illness after being diagnosed with tonsillitis”.

News of Sancho’s illness was discussed when it appeared the #25 winger would not be playing this season, due to the illness that left him hospitalised.

“I was in contact with him this afternoon. He was in hospital until this morning so he only returned back home today. He still doesn’t feel well so, for sure, not [for Brighton],” according to Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.