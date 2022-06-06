Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction | Loop Jamaica

Attorneys representing Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure have now filed an appeal against the artiste’s attempted manslaughter conviction in the Netherlands.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, is seeking to overturn the conviction and six-year sentence delivered in March.

His legal team had indicated earlier that the appeal would have been filed.

The appeal comes after the prosecution also filed its own appeal, challenging the ruling to acquit Jah Cure of the attempted murder charge. The prosecution wants the attempted murder charge to be reheard by three senior judges in the Court of Appeal.

The appeals are in preliminary stages.

Jah Cure was convicted over the stabbing of a promoter in Amsterdam in October 2021.