Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

PM questions whether ‘NIDS fake news spreaders’ want to destroy Ja

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction

Saharan dust plume moving through the Caribbean

EU throws support behind forestry sector with $41 million project

British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

287 new COVID cases, 29.8 per cent positivity rate, no death recorded

Apply recreational therapy to help improve well-being of seniors

DC dies in car crash

Monday Jun 06

25?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

1 hrs ago

Jah Cure’s legal team filed an appeal against his attempted manslaughter conviction.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Attorneys representing Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure have now filed an appeal against the artiste’s attempted manslaughter conviction in the Netherlands.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, is seeking to overturn the conviction and six-year sentence delivered in March.

His legal team had indicated earlier that the appeal would have been filed.

The appeal comes after the prosecution also filed its own appeal, challenging the ruling to acquit Jah Cure of the attempted murder charge. The prosecution wants the attempted murder charge to be reheard by three senior judges in the Court of Appeal.

The appeals are in preliminary stages.

Jah Cure was convicted over the stabbing of a promoter in Amsterdam in October 2021.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PM questions whether ‘NIDS fake news spreaders’ want to destroy Ja

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

Entertainment

Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction

More From

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Sport

See also

Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had maintained on the eve of competition that she was “not in the best shape” nevertheless delivered a smooth performance at

Jamaica News

‘Construction mesh not new, but was not being used on local sites’

Eyes On: The Construction Sector

Jamaica News

‘COWBOYS’ CRASH: 3 men dead from collision; 2 guns bagged by cops

The Hanover police are reporting that three men died from injuries they sustained during a two-vehicle collision along the Sandy Bay main road in the parish shortly after midday on Sunday.
The poli

Sport

JFF in turmoil: Talk of Paul Hall quitting, Boyz stranded in Suriname

Players have told the JFF that they will not move forward unless general secretary Dalton Wint is relieved of his duties

Jamaica News

Four Spanish Town men killed in Sunday night gun attack

Four men were killed and another person injured in a gun attack in Railway Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Sunday night.
They are all from Spanish Town addresses and have been identified as 21

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols