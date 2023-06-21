Jahshii questioned by cops and released Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Jahshii was grilled by detectives at the Constant Spring Police Station and released on Wednesday afternoon.

He had surrendered to personnel at the police station in the company of his attorneys, Richard Lynch and Peter Champagnie, KC.

Asked if he considered the matter resolved, Champagne said:

Yes. He was interviewed and released. Investigations continue.

The police had expressed an interest in speaking to the ‘Born Fighter’ deejay in relation to the death of a businessman in Grants Pen, St Andrew, earlier this month.

The police believed that Jahshii could have information about the death of the 45-year-old businessman, Omar ‘Romie’ Wright.

Reports are that Wright was killed on Shortwood Road about 10:40pm on June 7, by armed men. There are allegations that Jahshii’s mom, who operates a wholesale business in the area, had an altercation with Wright, during which he reportedly threw water in her face.

Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, reportedly argued with Wright about the incident.

Wright was later gunned down by persons unknown.

Since the murder of Romie, the Grants Pen community has been tense.

Jahshii is booked for a show in Kingston this weekend.