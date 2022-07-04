Jailhouse video JPs roasted by Law Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

The actions of the four justices of the peace (JPs) who were seen in a now viral video recording of a medical examination of mass murder accused, Rushane Barnett, have been condemned by the parent body for JPs, the Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica (LMAJ).

Barnett has been charged with last month’s gruesome murder of 31-year-old nursing student Kemesha Wright and her four children in New Road, Cocoa Piece, North Central Clarendon. All five were found with their throats slashed and other injuries inside their home in the rural community.

Among the four JPs who participated in the video recording was medical doctor Andrei Cooke. At the beginning of the near six-minute-long recording, Barnett was told by the JPs that they were there to protect his rights and to address any breach of those rights.

That development followed a claim by Barnett during his first court appearance that he was being physically abused by police officers in the lock-up where he is in custody, and that he was being denied medical attention.

However, in the video, he backtracked on the claims of physical abuse while talking to the JPs, and said the discomfort he was feeling, which was not being addressed by the police, predated his arrest.

In a statement on Monday, the LMAJ said the actions of the four JPs contradicted the tenets of the roles of a JP, and were not in accordance with the established modus operandi in relation to the execution of such duties.

The association also condemned the release of the video.

“We hope that this act of indiscretion (releasing of the video) was not an act of the justice of the peace,” the association said.

It added that, “The release of this video into the public domain, whether intentionally or otherwise, taints the impartiality of the role of the justice of the peace.”

The association also reminded JPs that they have a responsibility to be unbiased in the execution of their duties.