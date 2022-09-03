Jakarta Dragon Boat Festival: Team Jamaica makes it to semi-finals Loop Jamaica

‘Tis the summer of the fourth Jakarta Dragon Boat Festival, after a two-year hiatus following the inaugural event in 2017.

Since the pandemic, the paddles have stowed away, however with enthusiasm returned, the festival saw more than 800 participants making up 55 teams.

In fact, many participants had never taken up water sports before, let alone paddle boarding. In addition, there was an overwhelming interest from the sporting community.

In the race each team consisted of 12 paddlers per boat, competing in a series of 250-metre races in their respective categories: Premiere Open, Community Men, Community Women, Community Mixed, and Student Invitational Open.

Interestingly, the fourth staging of the Jakarta Dragon Boat Festival included Team Jamaica.

They joined the competition with the slogan: “We are Team Jamaica! Ever so powerful, ever so strong! One aim, one goal, one team, one Jamaica!”

Sponsorship support was provided by ESIROM and Red Stripe, which aided Team Jamaica in making it to the semi-finals and receiving the go-ahead from the Ambassador of Jamaica in Tokyo, Japan to use the Jamaica60 logo on the official team jerseys.

“Not only did we want to honour our homeland, but we also wanted to honour Jamaica’s diamond jubilee,” shared Team Captain Danikee Knight.

He continued… “After only two months of practice for Team Jamaica, the team competed excellently. Unfortunately, we did not make it past the semi-finals, but we outdid ourselves! We made a record for ourselves”.

“Most participants have never joined any of the past dragon boat events nor any similar competitions and so to facilitate their enthusiasm, Klub Dayung Bahtera even held joint practice sessions every Saturday from May to early August to prepare them to compete,” shared Alex Morrissey, director of ESIROM, sponsors of the team.

“It was our pleasure to partake in an event like this. We intend to launch a boat concept similar to this in Jamaica by 2023, and our hope is to have more partners, including the government and possibly launch in the Kingston Harbour.”

Team Jamaica at the Jakarta Dragon Boat Festival comprised members:

Danikee Knight – Captain

Fajar Sarbini – Paddler (Fitness Instructor)

Dian Kurniawati – Paddler (Vice Captain)

Tian Andrew – Paddler (Team Secretary/Admin Officer)

Renata Sandhi Libraswulan – Paddler (Technical Coach)

Special mention of Meressa Crasto – Paddler (The youngest member (18) of the team, originally from India and also the designer of the team Jersey)

Ronal Lisand – Drummer

Dani Yosedi – Paddler

Adhi latuheru – Paddler

Rose Rusmiyati – Paddler

Aditya Permani – Paddler