Jamaica 60 celebrations head to Montego Bay in the west Loop Jamaica

Following a spectacular Grand Gala at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Independence night, the focus is now shifted to Montego Bay, St James, where the Western Gala and Float Parade will be staged on Sunday afternoon as the curtain comes down on the Jamaica 60 celebrations over the Emancipendence period.

The Western Independence Float and Street Parade is set to leave the Sangster International Airport Roundabout at 2:30 pm, then proceed along Godfrey Dyer Boulevard and left onto Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, culminating at Harmony Beach Park at approximately 4.30 pm.

Patrons will then gear up for the Western Gala, which is to be staged at the Harmony Beach Park beginning at 5pm.

This follows an Independence Day civic ceremony and gospel extravaganza at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James.

The events are a collaboration between the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Deputy Prime Minister. Dr Horace Chang; and the St James Municipal Corporation.