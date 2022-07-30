Jamaica 60 Emancipation and Independence church service July 31 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica 60 Emancipation and Independence thanksgiving Church Service will be held on Sunday, July 31 at 9:00 a.m., at the Boulevard Baptist Church, 2 Washington Boulevard, Kingston 20.

The Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be hosting the service under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness with Gratitude, Discipline and Commitment to God’.

Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange, will bring greetings at the service, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and the Hon. Steadman Fuller, Custos of Kingston, representing the Governor General, His Excellency, Sir Patrick Allen. Also attending the service will be Phillip Paulwell, representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding.

Guest preacher will be Bishop Dr. Delford Davis. while the host pastor is Rev. Dr. Devon Dick.

The service will be streamed live on the Jamaica Information Service, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, (JCDC) and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) social media platforms.

Acting Production Manager and Coordinator for National Church Services of the JCDC, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that a highlight of the service will be the reading of a poem written by the Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2021-2024, Olive Senior, for the Jamaica 60 celebrations.

Ms. McCurdy said that the poem will be read during a special sand-pouring ceremony, which will feature three persons of different generations, who will pour sand depicting the colours of the national flag into a special vase.

“It promises to be an excellent service,” she added.

Ms. McCurdy said that there will be special performances from Gospel Music Minister, Latoya Hall-Downer and the Boulevard Baptist Church Choir.