Jamaica aims to be among the best in road safety globally – Vaz Loop Jamaica

Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, has declared that the Government’s aim is to have Jamaica ranked among the world’s best relative to road safety globally.

In one of his first address as the man in charge of the transport portfolio, Vaz reminded citizens that everyone has to play their part in what be described as the “road safety battle” locally.

“We need your active participation,” he told the audience at Thursday’s launch of Grenell Driving School’s defensive driving workshop and road safety expo in Kingston.

“We need every Jamaican to become road safety zealots, ensuring that eventually Jamaica’s road safety operations are in alignment with the great road safety nations of Sweden, Netherlands and the United Kingdom,” Vaz indicated.

“We aim high and intend to be ranked among the best,” he declared.

The minister reminded motorists that all stakeholders in the transport sector remain fully committed to road safety education, and efforts will be intensified in that regard.

On that score, Vaz implored all motorists to become defenders of road safety nationally.

“Remember that at whatever speed a motor vehicle is travelling, that is the speed that our bodies are travelling at.

“Therefore, at the time of collision, that is the speed at which the body with the internal organs are going to collide with each other,” the minister suggested.

“It is the internal organ collision that determines our chance for survival,” Vaz said, while imploring citizens to give themselves adequate time to arrive at their destinations, and not race on the roadways.

“Let’s all become road safety defenders and abhor any driving behaviour that compromises the safety of any road user,” the minister pleaded.