Jamaica airspace being reopened after PR nightmare | Loop Jamaica

Air traffic services are currently being restored in Jamaica as dialogue progresses between the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) and the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association (JATCA) as well as other key stakeholders. This is according to a press release from the JCAA issued after 4:30 pm on May 12.

The airspace was closed earlier today due to industrial action taken by Air traffic controllers, in connection with a three-month dispute with the Ministry of Finance over salary negotiations.

JCAA issued a press release earlier in the day advising the public and its industry stakeholders that it was “experiencing challenges” related to the provision of Air Traffic Services within Jamaica’s Flight Information Region (FIR). At the time, JCAA said that it was “working assiduously to ensure resumption of services in the shortest possible time,” but the ensuing closure of airspace spun into a PR and communications nightmare.

Jamaica’s airspace was scheduled to close at 10am, terminating air services at the island’s two main airports– Norman Manley Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport, but remained open for slightly longer than planned.

Panic associated with flight cancellations and the stranding of travelers in Jamaica and abroad resulted in haphazard damage control across a variety of communications channels.

Jamaica’s Tourism Board issued a statement to its travel industry partners, blaming the cancellation of flights in and out of Jamaica’s international airports due to “supply chain disruptions and administrative issues.”

Robert Nesta Morgan, Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister updated the public via his Twitter channel.

At 11:52am, Morgan tweeted:

UPDATE: A lot of flights have been cancelled but we are trying our best to keep the skies open. We were to close at 10 am but management have been able to continue work. We are not sure how long this will last. The cost to the economy is now approaching billions.

At 11:57am Morgan tweeted:

Some stats to give context of the risk we now face:

Persons now either stranded or can’t book flights: 12000

Expected persons to fly btw now and weekend: Apx 30,000 tourist + Locals

Projected losses: US$ 48m or j$7.2 Billion

At 3:16pm, Morgan tweeted:

Update: Air Traffic Controllers are to resume work shortly.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Services issued a press release, condemning the air traffic controllers’ strike. Minister, Karl Samuda said: “i am encouraging the [Industrial Disputes] Tribunal to take the appropriate steps to ensure normalcy is returned to the country’s airports.”

This was at around the same time that Shadow Minister of Transport, Housing and Works issued his own statement, calling the industrial action and consequent airspace closure a product of government inaction and arrogance.