Jamaica allowed me to shine – Dr Myo Oo

Born in Burma, Dr Myo Oo travelled over 9,600 miles to the land of wood and water, where he has made a remarkable impact.

On National Heroes Day 2024, he will be conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for 33 years of service in Psychiatry at Bellevue Hospital.

Dr Oo was a psychiatrist in the Burmese army before he came to Jamaica in December 1990, “to find the green pasture and also to shine the potential I had”, because opportunities were limited in Burma.

His mentor and first senior medical officer, Dr Aggrey Irons, assisted him with settling in Jamaica and entering the postgraduate programme at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

When he moved to Jamaica, he was married and had an 11-month-old daughter. They joined him in 1992, and his second child was born in 1997.

Five years later, he applied for naturalisation and became a Jamaican citizen in 1997.

Dr Oo reported to Bellevue Hospital on December 7, 1990, for orientation to prepare for his assignment at Mandeville Regional Hospital, as no psychiatric services were available in Manchester.

“Dr Irons then said, ‘Don’t bother to go to Mandeville; just stay here’. So, my two weeks orientation service became 33 years at Bellevue,” he shared.

He said that he had a very interesting time adapting as a migrant in Jamaica, because of the cultural differences.

During his tenure, Dr Oo said his biggest achievement was the instrumental role he played in the decentralisation process and integration of mental health services into the primary care system, first as a junior then senior medical officer.

“With that decentralisation now, we are able to reduce the number of chronic admissions and the number of patients who are sick with mental illness for a long time. Our aim is to reduce the budget of Bellevue and make that excess budget available to expand the community mental health services,” Dr Oo explained.

He said that mental illness and Bellevue Hospital as an institution, both carry a stigma, and as a result, social cases continue to make up a large percentage of the patient population.

“I was quite instrumental in developing and maintaining the Drug Treatment Court, which is also a diversion programme. There are many areas in which I can still contribute and so I will contribute until I can’t walk and talk,” he said, with a chuckle.

Dr Oo also takes joy in his ability to provide psychological, physical and social rehabilitative services to people who are suffering from chronic psychiatric illnesses.

“I like psychiatry. I like to help people a lot. Any time when persons come in and they don’t know themselves, they are not in touch with reality, and then they are given a treatment. When they get well, they are totally a different person. When I see people recover that’s very rewarding for me,” he shared.

Dr Oo, who retired in November 2023, continues to give his service to Jamaica.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Jamaica, his patients and all his educators overseas and in Jamaica for the part they have played in his illustrious career.

“I have no regret at all. This country gave me the opportunity to shine my potential. I am still serving the country, because currently I am still working as a contractual consultant with the Department of Corrections in the Ministry of National Security,” he said.