Jamaica and Concacaf giants Mexico face off in Nations League tonight | Loop Jamaica

The June window in League A of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League wraps up on Tuesday night with Jamaica, Mexico, United States, and El Salvador taking the field.

The night gets started in Group A at the National Stadium in Kingston as Jamaica host Mexico in the first of their two-leg tie a 7 o’clock encounter.

It will be the first-ever Concacaf Nations League match between the two nations, but there is no shortage of familiarity when it comes to El Tricolor and the Reggae Boyz.

In the last 10 years, the two sides have met nine times, eight of those coming in official competition. Mexico have five wins, two draws, and just two defeats in that span, but the games in Kingston, in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying (WCQ) for Brazil 2014 and WCQ for Qatar 2022, were decided by the narrowest of margins, with Mexico winning 1-0 and 2-1, respectively.

In this current campaign of the Concacaf Nations League, Jamaica have enjoyed a very good start with a win and a draw in two matches with Suriname, and a victory on Tuesday could go a very long way to helping their chances of a Concacaf Nations League Finals appearance.

Junior Flemmings has provided much of the attacking impetus, with a goal in each game for the Caribbean side.

Mexico opened their 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League in solid form on Saturday night with a 3-0 triumph over Suriname at home using many players who got their first taste of Concacaf Nations League action.

Tuesday’s visit to Jamaica may see some more experienced players get into the fold, including the likes of attacker Uriel Antuna, who has two career Concacaf Nations League goals, tied for second on Mexico’s Concacaf Nations League scoring chart.

El Salvador vs the USA

League A will then come to a close when the USA travel to San Salvador to meet El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlan in Group D action.

El Salvador collected four points from their first two matches, both against Grenada, while the USA opened their Concacaf Nations League on Friday with a commanding 5-0 win against Grenada.

The two sides met in the Third Round of Concacaf WCQ for Qatar 2022 in which they played to a 0-0 draw in El Salvador before the USA topped the Cuscatlecos at home 1-0.

Nelson Bonilla is setting the pace early for El Salvador with a pair of goals and will be looking to find the back of the net once again in front of the home fans.

Meanwhile, USA forward Jesus Ferreira tallied four goals against Grenada, making him the country’s joint-top scorer all-time in the Concacaf Nations League, and another chance to add to that total could be in the works on Tuesday.