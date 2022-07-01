Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon | Loop Jamaica

Sprint stars Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson and sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment lead Jamaica’s 66-member team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which will be held from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Meanwhile, American-born Andrew Hudson will not be able to represent Jamaica despite winning the 200m at the Jamaica trials.

According to a release, Hudson will not be eligible to compete for Jamaica until July 28 and has been replaced by fourth-place finisher Akeem Bloomfield in the 200m.

At 35, Fraser-Pryce has three Olympic gold medals – eight medals in total – including the gold-standard 100m crown won at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She is also a nine-time world champion and the reigning world gold medallist at 100m.

This year in the 100m, Fraser-Pryce has looked in unstoppable form. On June 18, she set a time of 10.67 at the Paris Diamond League, equalling her world lead time from May 7. Both times were set in her only two competitive 100m races of the year heading into last week’s Jamaica trials.

It leaves Fraser-Pryce as the only woman in history to have broken the 10.70 mark before July 1 in any year.

Fraser-Pryce only competed in the first round of the 100m at the Jamaica trials because she has a wildcard entry for the World Athletics Championships as the reigning champion. She powered home in the first round with a very fast 10.70 clocking (1.1m/s). She turned up for the semi-final the following day and simply walked out of her blocks.

The 30-year-old Thompson-Herah is a five-time Olympic champion and the 100m and 200m title holder from both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Over the last year, Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce have edged close to the current 100m world record, which has stood since 1988.

The late Florence Griffith-Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo, became the only woman ever to break the 10.5-second barrier with a run of 10.49 at the U.S. Olympic trials for Seoul 1988.

Thompson-Herah’s fastest 100m time, set at the post-Olympics Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on August 21, 2021, is a blistering 10.54 seconds, a mere 0.05 off of Flo-Jo’s best-ever mark.

Less than a week later, Fraser-Pryce set her own personal best of 10.60 at the Lausanne Diamond League, beating Thompson-Herah to the line with the third-fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah is not as sharp as last year because of an injury-blighted season to date. She has a fastest 100m time this year of 10.79 set at the Eugene Diamond League in May 2022, on the very same Hayward Field track where this year’s World Championships will be held.

At the Jamaican trials, Thompson-Herah placed third in the 100m and second in the 200.

Jackson produced a dazzling 200m run on the final day of the Jamaica trials last Sunday to complete a magnificent sprint double.

When Jackson burst the tape at 21.55 (0.0m/s), the third-fastest 200m time in history, it simultaneously triggered a moment of utter disbelief and euphoria among the large crowd at the National Stadium.

She now sits behind only world record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner (21.34) and Thompson-Herah (21.53) on the women’s world 200m all-time list.

Thompson-Herah, who claimed second, and Fraser-Pryce, who finished third, recorded season’s bests of 22.05 and 22.14 respectively.

Jackson overcame some pre-race drama to win her first national 100m title in a season’s best of 10.77 (0.9m/s), with Kemba Nelson second in a PB of 10.88 and Thompson-Herah, third in 10.89.

Parchment, the Olympic 110m hurdles champion, is in top form. He confirmed his readiness for the World Championships by staving off the challenge of Rasheed Broadbell and Orlando Bennett at the Jamaica trials.

Tajay Gayle, who stunned the world on September 28, 2019, to win the gold medal in the men’s long jump at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, is also named to the team despite not being at his best.

Also named to the team are Shanieka Ricketts and Rushell Clayton who was also among Jamaica’s medal winners in Doha, Qatar.

Ricketts took silver in the triple jump and Clayton, the bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Jamaican team for Eugene (including reserves)

FEMALE

100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Kemba Nelson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams (Alt)

200m:Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Natalliah Whyte (Alt)

400m:Candice McLeod, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Charokee Young, Stacey-Ann Williams (Alt)

800m: Natoya Goule, Chrisann Gordon-Powell, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Adelle Tracey

100m hurdles: Britany Anderson, Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Demisha Roswell (Alt)

400m hurdles: Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight (Alt)

High jump: Lamara Distin, Kimberly Williamson

Long jump: Chanice Porter

Triple jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Ackelia Smith

Shot put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Lloydricia Cameron

Discus: Samantha Hall

4x100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Kemba Nelson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams, Remona Burchell

4x400m: Candice McLeod, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Charokee Young, Stacey-Ann Williams, Roniesha McGregor, Natalliah Whyte

4x400m Mixed: Junelle Bromfield, Tiffany James-Rose, Akeem Bloomfield, Gregory Prince

MALE

100m: Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Jelani Walker (Alt)

200m: Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer, Akeem Bloomfield

400m: Jevaughn Powell, Christopher Taylor, Nathon Allen

800m: Navasky Anderson

110m hurdles: Hansle Parchment, Rasheed Broadbell, Orlando Bennett, Damion Thomas

400m hurdles: Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt, Shawn Rowe

Long jump: Tajay Gayle, Wayne Pinnock

Triple jump: Jordan Scott

Discus: Treves Smikle, Fedrick Dacres, Chad Wright

4x100m: Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Jelani Walker, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Conroy Jones

4x400m: Jevaughn Powell, Christopher Taylor, Nathon Allen, Karayme Bartley, Javon Francis, Anthony Cox

MANAGEMENT

Manager (Lincoln Eatmon)

Assistant Manager (Marie Tavares and Michael Frater)

Doctor (Kevin Jones)

Physiotherapist (Noel Brown)

Massage Therapists (Jeffery King, Jowayne Johnson, Keneil Brown, Troy Evans, Morine Dawson, Damion Rowe)

Technical sirector (Maurice Wilson)

Coaches (Paul Francis, Bertland Cameron, Lennox Graham, Julian Robinson, Marlon Gayle, Reynaldo Walcott, Lamar Richards, Gregory Little