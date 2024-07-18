Jamaica appoints first female Court of Appeal President

Justice Marva McDonald Bishop was sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, becoming the first female to hold the office.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, presided over the function at King’s House.

McDonald Bishop was invested with the Order of Jamaica (OJ) during the swearing-in and investiture ceremony. She replaces Justice Patrick Brooks who retired recently.

In his address, the governor-general said the ceremony marked a pivotal moment in the judiciary landscape of the nation.

“The judiciary is the cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that our laws are applied fairly and justly. It is through the diligent work of our courts that the rights of our citizens are protected and the principles of our constitution are upheld,” he stated.

“Today, we celebrate not only a new chapter in the leadership of the Court of Appeal, but also the endearing commitment of our judiciary to these high ideals. I am particularly pleased to commend our new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Marva McDonald Bishop,” he added.

The governor-general said throughout her distinguished career, she has exemplified a high standard of judicial excellence, integrity and impartiality.

“Her profound legal acumen, coupled with her unwavering dedication to justice, has earned her the respect and admiration of her peers, the legal community and the public at large,” he added.

The governor-general also acknowledged the contribution of Justice Patrick Brooks.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address, said the swearing-in ceremony marked a historic moment for the judiciary and for Jamaica.

He noted that Justice McDonald Bishop’s ascension is a testament to her exceptional legal acumen, dedication and the respect she commands within the legal community.

He said her journey from a prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to her appointment to the Supreme Court and subsequently to the Appeals Court in 2014, are among the highlights of her outstanding career.

“Justice McDonald Bishop, I am confident that under your leadership the Court of Appeal will continue to uphold the highest standards of judicial excellence,” Holness stated while extending gratitude to Justice Brooks for his many years of distinguished service at various levels of the justice system.

The prime minister recommitted the Government’s support in providing the resources necessary to ensure that the judicial system is functional and effective for all Jamaicans.

“We recognise the vital role that a robust and efficient judiciary plays in the development and stability of our nation,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, in his remarks, said Justice McDonald Bishop’s reputation for “erudition as exemplified in the judgements, which I have had the benefit of reading, indicates the appropriateness of this appointment.

“I want to congratulate you heartily on this momentous occasion,” he said.

In her response, McDonald Bishop highlighted the importance of being a visionary and “providing a clear vision and direction”.

She also pointed to the importance of collaborating and fostering communication with all stakeholders and building strong relationships with other branches of Government and the legal community.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and Justice Brooks also addressed the swearing-in ceremony.