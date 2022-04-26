Jamaica book spot in 2nd round of Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica defeated host country the Dominican Republic 3-1 to clinch their spot in the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Tuesday night.

The young Reggae Girlz had to come from behind for the victory after Maria Torreira put the Dominican Republic ahead in the third minute.

Tina Seaton levelled the score at 1-1 in the 30th minute while Dannique Wilson (70th minute) and Natoya Atkinson (90+1) added the other goals.

Jamaica now joined Canada on maximum six points from two matches but the North American team who earlier whipped Bermuda 5-0 to book its Round of 16 spot, leads the four-team group courtesy of a better goal difference.

Canada and Jamaica will finish Group F play on Thursday when they face off to decide the group winner.

The Dominican Republic are on three points from their two games while Bermuda, which suffered a 7-0 defeat to Jamaica in their opening match on Sunday, are without a point.

The Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship features 20 teams — 16 divided into four groups of four plus four who have already advanced to the Round of 16 via a pre-tournament qualifying.

The top three finishers in each group qualify for the Round of 16, where they will be joined by the four teams from pre-qualifying. From there, it’s a knockout bracket to the tournament final. The two winners of the semifinal matches, plus the winner of the third-place game, will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.